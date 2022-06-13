Karisma Kapoor in Lovebirds midi dress proves to colour block is to go cool and chic; Yay or Nay?

Nothing beats the marriage of colours that an outfit can bring. Colour-blocking is a trend that has won the likes of many and it's going strong in the summer of 2022. We've had a worry-free season in terms of sartorial grounds, a plenitude of lovely ensembles hit us up that made attending weddings, parties, brunches, dates, and more a gratifying journey. Here comes another reference solely for the cool fashionista. Karisma Kapoor's latest look can show you how to live your day all chic.

The 47-year-old always has something cute to offer. Her style has all the glam things be it the time at a party, outside her parents' house, or at dinner hangs. Sartorially put, she's in her gorgeous element no matter where and when you spot her. Today, she dropped an array of pictures that featured the star in a dress by Lovebirds as styled by Ami Patel. This midi ensemble featured three-quarter sleeves, a V-neckline, and an elastic fabric in-built belt with a buckle.

Dressing up for a lunch catch-up can be as pleasing as making plans. Karisma's dress' sleeves had contrast stitch detailing and cut-outs craved in diamond shapes placed right above two cuffs. Designed with silk and spiked with terry rayon, this Rs. 19,900 attire came with a part black, part peach pleated skirt.

Looks like a wear-forever dress, isn't it? Make it look even spiffier with Christian Louboutin sneakers and nail that sporty-cool glam. The actress' hair was styled into soft waves and matte makeup with a satin finish pout and a black eyeliner rounded off her look.

Is this look a YAY or NAY? Let us know in the comments below.

