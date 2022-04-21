Karisma Kapoor made a charming desi style case in a printed stripe kurta set & Hermès bag; Yay or Nay?

Love to us is all about a pretty style. That's something fashion has taught us. Savouring our eyes to references that speak of elegance and minimalism is our happy place right now and to have kurtas in order is the way we want to do summer. A kurta isn't just a celeb-approved attire, tell us when you wanted an outfit to comfort and charm you up with, what was the first thing to turn to? Having played as the epitome of all things good taste, here's another pick to influence you.

As seen yesterday, the Kapoor ladies were spotted in Mumbai to celebrate Kareena Kapoor and Karisma Kapoor's mother, Babita Kapoor who turned 75 years. While Bebo picked out a mini full-sleeved red dress from Jason Wu, her sister dearest, Lolo went with an ethnic look. It screamed for attention as it was just the right set of soothing colours we wanted to catch more than a glimpse of. Karisma Kapoor, the soon-to-be seen star in Brown, picked out a multi-coloured cotton kurta best for when your day can get super steamy. The knee-length ensemble featured three-quarter sleeves and V-neck that sat as an overlap detail. It had stripes in shades of pastel orange, purple, violet, and green, the same as her straight-fit pants.

The 47-year-old chose her usual classy style of putting her look together with accessories that are just as impressive as her outfit. She had her black sunnies on and a Hermès deep purple bag that came with a sling and a handle. Karisma is also put in embroidered gold and brown juttis. She tied her hair into a bun with a claw clip and wore her lipstick bright.

Is this look a YAY or NAY? Let us know in the comments below.

