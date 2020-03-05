Karisma Kapoor makes a chic statement in a checkered dress by Three Floor; Yay or Nay?

Karisma Kapoor hits the ball out of the park yet again as she decks up in a checkered dress by Three Floor. Check it out

The Kapoor offspring, Karisma Kapoor has always been one of the most stunning actresses and there’s absolutely no denying that! She has always managed to stay relevant with the changing times and her almost 20 years long career is proof of that! The actress has undeniably aced everything when it comes down to blockbuster hits and recently the 45-year-old actress is also proving herself when it comes down to fashion. From glamorous gowns to desi sarees, Ms Kapoor has proved she proves to be a pro at everything that comes her way.

Yesterday, she proved it right by opting for a chic dress by Three Floor. The dress featured white checkered print over the blue hue. It then bore an asymmetric hemline that cropped right below her knees. While it perfectly hug the rest of her body, the dress then featured a pleated V-neckline that worked as a textural element.

The Coolie No. 1 actress then gammed up for the look with a flawless base, blushed cheeks, mauve lip and a classic winged eyeliner. Keeping the look simple, she then pulled a few strands of hair from the front and pinned it at the back to let all the focus be on her face. Lastly, a pair of white strappy heels completed her look while also adding height to her tall frame.

