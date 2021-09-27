Karisma Kapoor makes a STRONG case for florals in fall in an Anamika Khanna outfit: Yay or Nay?

Anything that Karisma Kapoor wears, manages to look good on the diva. Be it classy formals, elegant desi outfits and even trendy pieces, the mother-of-two pulls off every outfit with absolute ease. Yesterday, Lolo took to her Instagram to share an all-new look in an all-new outfit by Anamika Khanna, that she sported for an appearance.

Who said florals are only meant for Spring! Showing us how to sport the evergreen print in fall, the Biwi No. 1 actress was styled by celebrity stylist Ami Patel in an elegant Anamika Khanna number.

The outfit featured two separate pieces - a blouse that was cropped up and tied at her waist and a matching long, floor-length skirt. The blouse featured exaggerated long sleeves that added loads of drama to her outfit. The cropped number also showed off the diva's rock-hard abs! A pair of chandelier gold and silver earrings completed this boho look well.

Lolo's makeup is also worth a mention here. A flawless base, rose-tinted cheeks, glossy pink lips and blended, shimmery, smoked-out eyes complete with filled-in brows ensured Karisma was on top of her makeup game. Her long voluminous hair was styled into glossy waves that further accentuated her look.

We love Karisma Kapoor's look from head to toe! What are your thoughts? Yay or Nay? Comment below and let us know.

