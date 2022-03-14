Karisma Kapoor in a Manish Malhotra pantsuit showed how to bring a party of colours: Yay or Nay?

Living in a pantsuit is the new official norm. Offices are now open and it only feels wise to save up on time spent on finding the best fit and never discount on the glamour the ensemble can induce. Being wrapped up in sophistication needn't translate to as the work of formal wear alone. Your 2022 office lunches needn't be the one where you do the regular black pantsuit. Life has colours to offer, did you just forget about it?

Here's Karisma Kapoor showing us why keeping this in mind will serve us massively well. On days when you want to serve a colour party, there can be nothing better than this ensemble to make you swoon. Eshaa Amiin opted for a Manish Malhotra satin pantsuit that featured multiple geometric patterns that looked chicer with a medley of bold colours. The double pockets and square-shaped buttons are all the comforting elements that make this one a spectacular add-on to your closet.

This half-sleeved number was paired up with straight-fit trousers. You can't just sleep on the gorgeous power on accessories and consider us influenced with this inspiration. The stylist chose gold hoop earrings and stacked bangles from Abhilasha Jewelry Collection to seal this edgy look. Pantsuits and bangles? Sounds new? It sounds classic to us. A sleek hairdo just knows how to look on-fleek and the Raja Hindustani carried it off so fine. Wear your winged eyeliner and let your pout look its prettiest with pink.

Is this look a YAY or NAY? Let us know in the comments below.

