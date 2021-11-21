Karisma Kapoor in Marchesa's tulle dress showed that cocktail nights look better in blue: Yay or Nay?

The days of wearing pale colours to cocktail nights are officially over. Meaning, do we have a pretty story to narrate? Why be a bore at parties when you're the light that can prove how to dance away in style? With weddings happening almost every other day, it's fair to make space for blue and bluer outfits. The brighter, the merrier. This dress says so.

With Karisma Kapoor heading to reality shows, our closets have been at the ready for pretty pieces. Take full advantage of the pre or post-wedding celebration invites that come your way, and swear by a very promising blue ensemble. Ami Patel picked out a Marchesa knee-length azure blue cocktail dress for the 47-year-old. This American brand’s outfit sat well and quite tight on Karisma’s toned figure. This full bloom close-neckline attire featured an illusion tulle which was bedecked all over the bodice with floral embroidery coloured in blue, green, and gold. It had an attached silk faille asymmetrical skirt that bore a front slit and had a big bow placed at the waist which cascaded into ruffles.

For India’s Best Dancer Season 2, her look was accessorised with diamond-studded rose gold drop earrings and a bangle from Foro. It was well sealed off with ankle-strap heels. Her makeup too went on a compelling role for it played beautifully with highlighted skin, glossy peach lips, glittery eyelids, and falsies. Karisma’s hair was tied into a ponytail, all of this showed us how to get into the spirit of parties with intense glamour.

Is this dress a YAY or NAY? Let us know in the comments below.

