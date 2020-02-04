Karisma Kapoor oozes glamour and elegance in a desi look by Raw Mango at Armaan Jain’s wedding; Yay or Nay?

Karisma Kapoor makes a stunning statement in a gorgeous silk saree by Raw Mango as she goes down the desi route for brother, Armaan Jain’s wedding. Check it out

Karisma Kapoor has always been one of those elegant actresses that everyone looks up to. From her stunning looks to her work in movies, she has always made sure to put her best foot forward and there’s no denying that! With almost two decades in the industry, the actress has definitely picked up a trick or two when it comes down to beauty and fashion. From her red carpet ensembles to airport lobbies and industry parties, Ms Kapoor has always managed to look her best.

Yesterday, it proved to be no different as the mom of two made a stunning statement in a desi ensemble. She attended her brother, Armaan Jain’s wedding in the city and made sure to look her best. For the event, she opted to keep it classic in a traditional silk saree by Raw Magi. the pink wonder bore floral motifs all over while a gold weaves served as the perfect border. She draped it around a matching blouse with a high neckline.

What stole the show was the way she accessorised her ensemble with traditional jewellery. A choker necklace was further layered with a series of pearl and emerald embellishments. She let her look do all the talking and pulled her hair back in a braided bun with a few strands of hair framing her face. Smokey eyes, flawless base, blushed cheeks and a rosy pink lip completed her look.

Honestly, we are absolutely in love with the way she styled her traditional saree and cannot seem to take our eyes off her.

What are your thoughts about it? Let us know in the comments section below.

