Karisma Kapoor parties in style with her all black look and EXPENSIVE Bottega bag: Yay or Nay?

The Kapoor sisters have created a dynamic fashion environment in the Bollywood industry over the past years. We all know Kareena as a fashion diva but Karisma Kapoor is no less. The trends we love today like crop tops, co-ords, joggers, shararas, were all started by Karisma in her movies. Her fashion and style were way ahead of the time.

The fun, bubbly actress was highly adored for her acting as well as fashion sense. Over time, she has shifted to a more simple and chic way of dressing. She mostly wears simple plain outfits that are comfortable and classy at the same time like, monochrome looks, blazers, dresses, etc. However, she never fails to impress us.

Karisma Kapoor attended Manish Malhotra's party last night in an all-black ensemble. The actress kept it simple with a plain black crew neck T-shirt with half sleeves, and black flared pants. Further, she accessorised it with dainty gold chain necklaces, golden hoops, and black sliders. Her high ponytail made her look simple and chic. She opted for a natural makeup look with the attire.

Karisma might be all for simple attire but her expensive bag definitely stole the limelight. She carried a grey-toned Bottega Veneta mini Jodie leather bag. The bag features a criss-cross pattern with a top handle and is priced around Rs. 1,40,000. Well, if this doesn't make her the talk of the night, then what will?

We all loved her look with her expensive bag. What do you think about it?

