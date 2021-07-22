Karisma Kapoor pepped up the glam factor in a sequin dress; YAY OR NAY?

A sparkle a day keeps the bad news at bay. Don't we wish we could live in these moments forever? Are you unsure of welcoming more sparkly dresses into your life because you believe they belong in the "old and tried" category? They continue to garner a lot of attention in everything from movies to influencer closets and celeb wardrobes. So, if you're looking for a way to add some gleaming goodness to your closet, look no further. Trust us, they can take you to parties looking all lit even if you follow the subtle makeup route.

Yesterday was one of those days when actress Karisma Kapoor graced our screens in a sparkly number, and we must say, she looked stunning. Here’s good news for her fans: The Dil To Pagal Hai actress will soon be playing as the judge for Super Dancer Chapter 4. For the pre-event photoshoot, Celebrity Stylist, Eshaa Amiin picked out a Dash and Dot, leopard sequin midi-length dress for the ever-glamorous Karisma. The edgy dress was adorned with black and gold sequins that were spread all over the high-neck dress.

It also aped animal print pattern and featured bishop sleeves that lent a polished look while the back of the dress was designed in a heart-shaped cut that was quite deep making for a sultry and an enviable case. For the glam, soft tones like nude eyeshadow and pink satin finish lipstick were favoured while eyebrows, eyeliner, kohl, matte skin and contour were also given equal attention. Her hairdo was flattering and on fleek with the sleek and knot-up style. Karisma signed off her mesmerising look with Steve Madden’s golden-hued ankle-strap heels and Azotiique by Varun Raheja’s hoop earrings and finger rings.

What do you think about this party-perfect dress? YAY or NAY? Let us know in the comments below.

