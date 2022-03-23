Karisma Kapoor perfects power dressing in Raw Mango's brocade silk jacket & matching trousers: Yay or Nay?

You can't self-certify yourself as a fashionista if you're the one who keeps your style centered to just one way of styling. Fashion is a playground, it has lots of fun and glamour to soak you up with but it's you who can make even the unexpected look come to life and make it look unfailing and chic. Here's a look that can prove your style can be a lot a thing but never disappointing. If your ongoing love for fashion has you rooting for power dressing which mildly leans on a desi style side, more like an Indo-western look? You totally need to check out Karisma Kapoor's latest getup for a reality show.

Expect the starlet to introduce to you all kinds of outfits. Although this could crop up a picture of a kurta, it turns out that it's a jacket. As we continue to spill more tea, it's Ami Patel, a celebrity stylist who curated this look for the Raja Babu actress. The coordinated set was picked out from Raw Mango, which wasted no time in taking us on a trip to the wild side for we saw prints that roared. Courtesy of: Bengal Tiger motifs.

The Sambod Varanasi silk brocade jacket featured quilted work that had stripe patterns woven with black and gold threads. This mid-length attire looked regal with custom-made brass buttons and full sleeves. To match it up, straight-fit trousers and black heeled mojaris came into the picture. This was styled with minimal accessories like earrings and a ring, both making fabulous statements with pearls. Karisma's hair was neatly pulled back and clipped. But, those eyes and lips, so bright and beautiful, had our hearts. Wholly stolen.

Is this look a YAY or NAY? Let us know in the comments below.