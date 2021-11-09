Karisma Kapoor in Rajesh Pratap Singh tunic & salwar showed how to say check to a chic look: Yay or Nay?

As we bid goodbye to the festival of lights and smiles, there's more to inch super close to like the upcoming month's festival, Christmas. For all you know, in the process of stepping into winter, you'll be invited to simple traditional functions or formal events. Everything combined can create a mess in your mind at the last minute if you're unsure of what to wear. Even before we'd try moving over Karisma's Diwali ensembles from Anita Dongre's green kurta to Payal Khandwala's silk kurta, here's another she served up today like a diva.

Just one of those days when life isn’t too kind to us as it gets us to swoon on so many outfits. We’re low-key loving the inspiration because one can never have enough of clothes that look natty, practical, and priceless. Eshaa Amin styled the 47-year-old style queen in a Rajesh Pratap Singh white and black checkered tunic that costs Rs.16,500. A confluence of traditonal and modern design, this high-neck number is designed with a handloom cotton silk base and the full-sleeved detail adds the much-needed warmth that can come to use when travelling at cold hours. It also bore a high-low hemline and was teamed with white salwar pants from the New Delhi-based designer himself.

It looked tip-top and extra credit can be given to her black sunnies and black and gold kolhapuris which signed off Karisma’s OOTD. A low ponytail and a bright pout added their share of charm to the Dulhan Hum Le Jayenge starlet’s look.

Is this look a YAY or NAY? Let us know in the comments below.

