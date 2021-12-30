Karisma Kapoor in Rebecca Vallance's Roxbury sequin dress shows how to be the glam star on NYE: Yay or Nay?

Little did we know another variant of Covid awaited to make a dreadful entry. Outdoor party plans for NYE have now become an indoors thing so the only way to bring in cheer into the night of the first day of another year would be through an outfit that looks exquisite. Don't tell us the first thought that comes to your mind is a dress without sparkle meaning that's the one with zero glamour. Let's come to think of how sequin dresses have always created history, so full of shine and oomph, you just can't settle with one in your wardrobe.

Here's doing what we do best (always) serving you an inspiration for the one who's looking for a similar find but definitely with oodles of sequins spread to perfection. We're sure you'll become a die-hard sequin fanatic once you read the details of this dress. With the party on our mind, we could only think of Karisma Kapoor's midi dress which she wore for a shoot recently. Tanya Ghavri styled the 47-year-old in Rebecca Vallance's Roxbury dress that featured blouson sleeves and an overlap design that made up the v-neckline.

The black belt that cinched her waist to keep the dress intact was quite the chic accessory it needed to keep its beauty soaring high. And that thigh-high slit you see? This is the hot detail every party dress should entail. Her look was wrapped up with Out House Jewellery's ring-like earrings with pearl studs and black ankle-strap heels from Eridani. Black is a safe choice that gels with any outfit, so go for it.

To make it all look perfect, Karisma's hair was side-parted and it relaxed in waves. Her eyelids swore by glitter, kohl-rimmed eyes, pout with a satin finish, eyebrows filled in and shaped, and skin contoured well.

Is this look a YAY or NAY? Let us know in the comments below.

