Karisma Kapoor to Shilpa Shetty: 6 Stars who made us fall in love with black & white striped sarees

Sarees will always remain the sexiest form of clothing that suits all body types and bring out feminine elegance. Regardless of different drape styles, patterns and prints, sarees are classic and our love for them will never fade. Black and white is a classic colour combo that never becomes boring and here are 6 times actresses looked stunning in monochromatic striped sarees. Stripes create an illusionary slimming effect and vertical stripes elongate one’s figure, painting the perfect picture accentuating the beast of one's features.

Kareena Kapoor Khan

Rocking an Indo Western look, Kareena Kapoor Khan attended the HT leadership summit in glam style clad in a black saree. Teaming her black striped saree with a corset-style full sleeve blouse, statement oxidised necklace and glam makeup, Bebo totally stole the show! Her edgy makeup featuring kohl-rimmed eyes, hints of blush and higher complimented her sophisticated look.

Kajol

For Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior promotions, Kajol wore a stunning black and white striped saree paired with a sleeveless embellished blouse that perfectly matched the shiny sequin border of her drape. Her Punit Balana number was elevated with a regal-looking lapis and amethyst encrusted choker necklace. She left her hair open and rounded off her cocktail party-ready look with winged eyeliner, perfectly contoured cheekbones and nude lips.

Shilpa Shetty

Shilpa Shetty’s ruffle saree look was all things fun and fab and she accessorised it perfectly with oxidised jewellery consisting of statement chandbalis, stacked bangles and rings. White manicure, subtle makeup, half-up, half-down hairdo completed her elegant look.

Karisma Kapoor

Karisma Kapoor picked out a black and faded white striped saree with a thick embellished border and looked enchanting as ever. Her luxe look was teamed up with a velvet blouse and a statement choker necklace. Neat bun and smokey eye makeup further elevated her style giving a high-class fashion twist. She completed the style with a matching black clutch in her hand.

Dia Mirza

Dia Mirza has an amazing collection of sarees and her simplistic looks in it are always an eye-grabber. Donning a black and white striped saree with an elbow-length blouse, Dia looked super stylish. Opting the less is more route, she ditched all accessories except for a golden hand-cuff and completed her style beautifully with open hair and light makeup.

Athiya Shetty

Athiya Shetty turned showstopper for the designer duo Abraham and Thakore and looked elegant in the black and white striped saree with the little frill work on the borders. We totally can't get over those OTT long black and white beaded earrings. Her stunning look was part of the designer’s sustainable collection. Minimal makeup and sleek hairdo completed her showstopper look.

Which diva’s striped saree look made your hearts flutter? Tell us in the comments below.

For more Fashion & Beauty updates, follow @pinkvillafashion

Also Read | Hot Cloth Cleansing: A fad or a trust worthy step for ultra clean skin?