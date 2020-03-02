Karisma Kapoor shows that age is just a number as she makes a trendy statement in Edeline Lee; Yay or Nay?

Karisma Kapoor makes a chic statement in a bright coloured pantsuit by Edelinelee. Check it out

Karisma Kapoor has shown the world that age is just a number! From movies to fashion, she has managed to slay everything that came her way. The actress is currently creating a lot of buzz on social media as she shares #ootd snaps frequently. She has definitely proved that there is no ensemble that she cannot slay in. From exquisite gowns to desi attires she is setting major #goals and there’s no denying that!

Yesterday, it proved to be no different as the diva made a stunning statement in a bright coloured pantsuit by Edeline Lee. Ms Kapoor stepped out in the bright ensemble for the Coolie No. 1 wrap up party alongside Sara Ali Khan, and David Dhawan. The actress made sure all eyes were on her as she opted for a bright ice blue pantsuit that featured an oversized pair of pants that was styled a white tank that was tucked in. adding to the look was a matching baggy coat that gave a more relaxed vibe.

Side parted long waves clipped in with bobby pins made for a perfect hairdo. Soft smokey eyes blushed cheeks and a mauve lip glammed up the attire. Lastly, a pair of pointy pumps completed her party look.

We are absolute fans of the look and clearly think that there’s nothing that the diva cannot pull off.

