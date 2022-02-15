Karisma Kapoor shows how to be spring-ready with a floral kurta & accessorise it with Hermès bag: Yay or Nay?

The past 15 days have gone by with obsessing over red and we turned a blind eye to anything that looked more glam. But, since Valentine's Day is officially over, can we look at what's in store for us next? We'll show you how to bring the pretty in Spring with intense flower power. And, we believe there's no subtle way to do this and this is exactly the kind of fresh game we should go for. How much of the winter fashion have you stuck? Here's what will have a real moment soon (yet again, maybe for the millionth time).

Here's your first call to snap up a dose of the season's glam with much panache and elegance. Karisma Kapoor was spotted with her family dressed in a desi avatar. For all the eyes starved from a major and real kind of beauty, here's a desi inspiration that hit our screens today. The 47-year-old picked out a breezy grey oversized kurta with voluminous full sleeves and a curvy hem. We're 100% for this below the knee-length kurta that looked simply stunning with colourful flower prints, from the lightest to the warmest shades of pink, blue, and green. So bright, what a sight!

The Haan Maine Bhi Pyaar Kiya actress the close-neck number with straight-fit ivory trousers. She accessorised her OOTD with a watch, rings, silver kolhapuris, grey Hermès kelly bag, black circular sunnies, and mini hoop earrings. Karisma's hair was kept open and her lips were bright with pink lipstick. Looks like you found your lunch outfit, right?

Is this look a YAY or NAY? Let us know in the comments below.

