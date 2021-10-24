Karisma Kapoor shows us how to be a sunshine girl in festive perfect Kankatala's silk saree; Yay or Nay?

The one attire that's eligible to win the Nobel prize has to be sarees. Known for its eternal grace and never-waning charm, it isn't just a festive favourite ensemble. Festivities this year may have already oozed a less chaotic vibe than the previous year, so as Diwali approaches, let's get you prepped to drape yourself up like a doll.

Here is us adding another regal saree to your no-failure mood board. Having already given you a reason to snag a saree, here's the one that can aptly do the cut for you. Never a part of the bad investment club, sarees continue to be a winner that can save you from any style of chaos. This isn’t the first time Karisma Kapoor has left us pumped with her simplicity and her game to pull off anything especially ethnic ensembles. For the inauguration of a saree store in Hyderabad, Karisma Kapoor was dressed in a pink and yellow Kanchipuram silk saree from the brand itself. Ami Patel further helped style it up elegantly for the 47-year-old actress and icon of all things perfect dressing.

The Kankatala saree boasts rich with gold zari work on the saree, pink korai border, and saree kuchu that beautified it up. It was wrapped up with a matching half-sleeved blouse that came with a back tie-up detail. To nail the overall look, accessories like gold jhumkas with green beads and kadas were picked. Minus the necklace, this look was nothing short of mesmerising. Kritika Gill chose to keep Karisma’s makeup pretty with tightlined eyes, eyeliner on fleek, finely drawn brows, and a bright pink pout. To sign off her look, the starlet’s hair was pulled back into a bun with two front braids at the front that mirrored a glorious aesthetic.

Will this saree receive your vote this festive season? Is this look a YAY or NAY? Let us know in the comments below.

