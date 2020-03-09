Karisma Kapoor shows how to slay as she dons a gorgeous red jumpsuit perfect for a date night; Yay or Nay?

Karisma Kapoor makes a stunning statement in a gorgeous red jumpsuit that makes for the perfect date night attire. Check it out

The Coolie No. 1 actress, Karisma Kapoor has always managed to steal hearts with her gorgeous looks and there’s no denying that! The ‘90s sweetheart has always been making sure to look her best and the recent past is enough proof of that. Now, with almost 2 decades in the industry, the diva has definitely made sure to pick up a trick or two when it comes to rocking some of the most stunning attires. From gorgeous gowns too trendy airport looks, the mother of two has managed to slay everything that comes her way!

Yesterday, the diva made jaws drop yet again as she stepped out in one of the most stunning jumpsuits. For the night, Ms Kapoor let her outfit do all the talking as she chose for a bright red jumpsuit by Swatee Singh. The jumpsuit featured a one-shouldered silhouette that cinched at the waist. It later transcended into flared pants. What stole the show was the matching drape that added that extra bit of oomph to the jumpsuit.

While her outfit was enough to steal the show, the actress made sure to balance it out with all the right elements. A pair of long gold hoops made for the perfect accessory while also framing her face right. To not make the whole ensemble look cluttered, Ms Kapoor then pulled her long black mane into a sleek low ponytail. Adding to it, she glammed up the look with brushed in eyebrows, flawless base, a soft smokey eye and brown lips. Lastly, a pair of matching red strappy heels stole the show.

