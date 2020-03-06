Karisma Kapoor shows the right way to rock a monochromatic look by Massimo Dutti; Yay or Nay?

Karisma Kapoor makes a stunning statement as she struts around in a monochromatic look by Massimo Dutti. Check it out

Karisma Kapoor has shown the world that age is just a number and her recent looks have been enough proof of it! From movies to fashion, she has managed to slay everything that came her way. The actress is currently creating a lot of buzz on social media as she keeps sharing her fashion OOTDs frequently. Not just that, but the actress has also managed to slay everything from exquisite gowns to desi attires. Ms Kapoor is definitely setting major #goals and there’s no denying that!

Today, the Coolie No.1 actress definitely made quite a lot of jaws drop in a monochromatic look by Massimo Dutti. For the day out, she chose for a flowy pleated skirt in beige that cropped right above her ankles. The high-waisted skirt cinched her waist to show off her curves while the pleats made her look taller than ever. She then styled the skirt with a matching shirt that was carefully tucked inside. Rolled up sleeves and the baggy fit gave it all a casual touch.

Matching strappy heels added height to her already tall frame. For her glam, she chose for a flawless base and smokey eyes. Kapoor then added colour to the monochromatic look with a bold red lip. Large hoops accessorised the look well while a leopard print scrunchie pulled her hair back in a ponytail.

