Karisma Kapoor shows the right way to rock a sheer outfit by Bodice; Yay or Nay?

The eldest Kapoor off-spring, Karisma Kapoor has always been at the top when it comes to elegance and beauty. The actress who has been in the industry for almost two decades has always managed to always make heads turn with her stunning looks and there’s absolutely no denying that! With all the years in the industry, the Dil Toh Pagal Hai actress has clearly picked up a trick or two when it comes to fashion and beauty which is why she always manages to look incredible. With almost 20 years in the industry, she has always managed to stay relevant with the changing times.

Case in point, fashion has always managed to be her strong point and until now, the diva has always managed to slay everything that comes her way. From traditional attires to casual looks, Ms Kapoor can slay it all and yesterday it proved to be no different. For the night, the gave us a lesson on how to rock a sheer outfit in style. She opted to keep it simple in a black shirt but what stole the show was the sheer sleeves with colourful stripes on it.

She styled it with a matching sheer striped skirt that ended right below her knees. Strappy heels and textured ponytail made for a stunning look. Lastly, she glammed up with blue kohl under her eyes to enhance her gorgeous features.

