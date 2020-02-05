Karisma Kapoor steals the show at Armaan Jain & Anissa’s reception in a Manish Malhotra outfit; Yay or Nay?

Karisma Kapoor ensures all eyes are on her as she decks up in a gorgeous outfit for brother, Armaan Jain’s wedding reception. Check it out

Karisma Kapoor has always been at the top when it comes to elegance and beauty. The actress who has been in the industry for almost two decades has always managed to make heads turn and there’s absolutely no denying that! With all the years in the industry, the actress has clearly picked up a trick or two when it comes to fashion and beauty which is why she always manages to look incredible.

Yesterday, it proved to be no different as the mother of two made sure all eyes were on her at her brother, Armaan Jain’s wedding reception. The actress opted for a stunning ivory ensemble by Manish Malhotra that definitely stole the show. Her ensemble featured a long kurta that featured gold embellishments throughout. Adding to it, she styled the look with a matching lehenga that peeked through the side slits of the kurta. Not just that, she also gave us a peek at her bareback through the keyhole cut in the kurta.

While her attire was enough to steal the show, she pulled her hair back in a sleek high bunn and accessorised the look with long dangle earrings. For her glam, she chose to keep it elegant with soft smokey eyes and hints of shimmer. She then contoured her cheeks while highlighting the high point of her cheeks with loads of highlighter. A neutral-toned lip completed her look.

We are absolute fans of the look, what are your thoughts about it? Did you like her look? Let us know in the comments section below.

For more Fashion & Beauty updates: Follow @pinkvillafashion

Credits :INSTAGRAM

Read More