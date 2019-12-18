Karisma Kapoor takes our breath away in a sequinned number by Krikor Jabotian; Yay or Nay?

Karisma Kapoor leaves the world gasping as she stuns in a gorgeous sequinned number by Krikor Jabotian. Check it out

Working for more than two decades in the industry, Karisma Kapoor has clearly been one of the most gorgeous divas in the industry and there’s no denying that! While this is the case she has also always managed to put her best foot forward when it comes down to fashion. The Kapoor off-spring has clearly picked up a trick or two on how to dress right and her past looks are enough proof of that. From desi attires to casual airport looks, she has clearly left the world gasping. Yesterday, it proved to be no different as the actress made a stunning statement in a shimmery sequin gown by Krikor Jabotian.

The actress opted for a one shouldered black gown that bore sequins all over. The gown featured a long cape sleeve that gracefully brushed the floors and worked as a little train. It then cinched at the waist and showed off her gorgeous curves before opening up in a long A-line silhouette. While the gown was enough to make a statement, she accessorised the look with long dangle earrings.

Adding to it all, she then glammed up for the night in soft smokey eyes, blushed cheeks and a bright red lips. She then pulled her long black mane in a low bun with a few curled up strands of hair framing her face.

