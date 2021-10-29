Karisma Kapoor in a Tarun Tahiliani black lehenga shows how to be a glam queen this Diwali; Yay or Nay?

With Diwali comes a bigger demand to step up the glam. Try to keep it a lot different from your regular days, call for some drama and nothing short of eye-arresting ensembles. Dipped yourself too much in red, pink, and yellow? Let black change the tune for you this festival. If you're dubious of what the hue can do for you, we're guessing you're familiar with how beautiful lehengas can look, so we bring to you just that in the most glamorous way.

If a black lehenga is trusted by Karisma Kapoor, it's worth a try. Her style is often the voice of glam in its truest form with her smile often playing as the most beautiful accessory. Time to give this hue a moment of appreciation and here's how to get started. Eshaa Amiin picked out a Tarun Tahiliani lehenga set to style the 47-year-old actress, which looks irresistibly drop-dead gorgeous.

Making us swoon a lot more than usual, the Haan Maine Bhi Pyaar Kiya actress’ black printed chanderi lehenga featured a printed and scoop neckline blouse with half sleeves and beaded tassels attached. Striking the perfect balance between elegance and comfort was the high-waisted panel lehenga skirt which bore multi-coloured floral motifs and a sheer silk dupatta beautified with mukaish embroidery. Priced at Rs.89,900 this can be made yours soon and let it come into your own with your magical flair for styling.

They wrapped up the easy on the eye look with no jewellery. But, this didn’t make it lose its essence, it looked winsome nonetheless with the headgear that was curated with white roses. Ideal for the one who would love to channel a retro look. It was further taken up a stunning notch with makeup that looked put with matte skin, maroon lipstick, groomed eyebrows, and winged eyeliner. Did we make your life easy and save your time scouring for your Diwali party? Trust us now, thank us soon.



Is this look a YAY or NAY? Let us know in the comments below.

For more Fashion & Beauty updates, follow @pinkvillafashion

Also Read | 7 Times Kriti Sanon showed there's no such thing as too much glam in Sukriti & Aakriti ensembles