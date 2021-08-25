Karisma Kapoor took her go to black Chanel bag out for a spin with her casual airport look; Yay or Nay?

The need to look most fashionable at the airport comes innately to one and with all the options in the fashion deck, there’s no space for something that suggests otherwise. Even the most simple casual outfit can be spiked with exemplary styling elements like a jacket or accessory. Here's a celeb who played muse for chic-dressing today. Take a look!

Here’s the airport fit that didn’t let us look away, actress Karisma Kapoor was seen with her kids leaving for another destination in style. She picked out a brick-hued jacket which she layered over a white oversized tee with typography printed in black. The Dil To Pagal Hai actress paired it with black mom jeans making for an eased-up look. Her choice to keep the t-shirt untucked was a good move that made for a semi-formal look. With this Kapoor girl, there’s no pausing with fashion, last week she was seen in a maxi geometric printed dress where we saw ourselves turn maniacs for the hue black. And, this time her love for black Chanel bags was made obvious as she carried it out today again just as she accessorised it with her maxi ensemble.

She made for an all-contrasting look with her sling-back grey footwear. With her hair tied up to a ponytail, black sunnies on as the white face mask, and a single neck chain wrapped her airport style.

What are your thoughts about this look? Let us know in the comments below.

