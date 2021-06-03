Karisma Kapoor is a true ‘90s dream girl and her desi looks will take you back in time

Karisma Kapoor and desi outfits are a match made in heaven and we have enough proof. Check it out

The darling of the ‘90s, Karisma Kapoor has managed to steal hearts for over years now. In the past few months, the actress has not only taken the fashion world by storm but is making sure to give every millennial a run for their money. While her baggy jeans and oversized shirts have a special place in our hearts, the actress’s desi looks surely tops the list. Right from sarees to lehengas and everything in between, Ms Kapoor knows her way around looking like a desi pataka and we’re definitely a fan!

We’ll like to start off the list with one of the most stunning looks by the diva, the actress picked out a classic red chiffon saree by Sabyasachi. The embroidery on the borders perfectly matched the embellished blouse. With a sleek bun, classic drapery and statement jhumkas, the look is a winner on so many levels.

Talking about winners, this Manish Malhotra sequin wonder surely steals the show. Draped over a strappy blouse, Karisma even made a saree look stunning for an evening event. Just the right amount of metallic hits for the makeup and a gorgeous hairstyle is enough to look THAT good!

While Karisma and her love for sarees know no bounds, it’s her love for experimentation and bringing something new to the table that gets us every time. We absolutely loved how she layered her printed saree with a classic beige blazer jacket and a belt to cinch her waist. It’s experimental but Kapoor surely knows how to rock it in style!

Celebrities are currently loving silk sarees but amid the plethora of options they have given their fans, Karisma’s take is one of our favourites. The actress kept the simplicity and elegance of a classic silk saree alive and styled it with a high neck blouse, layers of necklaces and a low bun with face-framing tendrils. Right from the colour of the saree to her eyeshadow, everything in the look screamed gorgeous!

Last but not the least, we have this gorgeous Sabyasachi lehenga on the list. This floral lehenga skirt and embellished blouse combo had the world talking. Karisma did it full justice as she styled it with a statement choker necklace, sleek bun and glowy makeup.

