Karisma Kapoor's dresses serve as the perfect inspo for your next date night & cocktail look: Yay or Nay?

Take yourself out on a stroll guaranteed to have people swooning. Here we have two inspirations served by Karisma Kapoor recently in which she channeled the diva in her so beautifully. Set your sights on these very promising hues like black and white, let's keep the tone as classic and chic.

For the opening of a jewllery new store in Bengaluru, the 47-year-old was styled by Tanya Ghavri in Gauri and Nainika's black tulle dress. The off-shoulder dress bore a drape detail that was wrapped around a corset-like bodice which had an effect of sheer. Dil To Pagal Hai's starlet's ensemble was bedecked entirely with sparkly studs which painted a very dreamy and delightful picture. There comes the pleated flare which truly made Karisma look like a princess. The Rs 68,000 dress was complemented with Chanel’s leather quilted bag, ankle-strap heels, and drop earrings. With her hair pinned behind and a tendril left free at the front, the stunner had her skin glowing with a fabulous swipe of highlighter and a glossy pout.

The season calls for multiple cosy moments and it never hurts to make every day Valentine’s day. Want a dress that’s ideal for a date-night-worthy look? Try a midi-length dress embroidered to perfection with crochet same as Karisma donned from Rudraksh Dwivedi. This was knitted above the floral layer of the strappy dress. Celebrity Fashion Stylist Ami Patel never keeps it boring and there appeared a velvet blue blazer from Massimo Dutti. Her entire look was stitched together with white ankle-strap heels and Avior Jewels’ teardrop earrings. Her hair was side-swept and was left free to flaunt those beautiful waves. Karisma’s makeup had her eyelids coloured in blue and lips all peach.

