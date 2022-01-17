Karisma Kapoor's ethnic attire from Neeru's is minimalism at its best: Yay or Nay?

You may (almost) be bored with attending numerous virtual parties. But, your choices made with outfits can be as lively and pretty as your invite list grows. Probably this can keep you pumped up and welcome every celebration in style? No points for guessing that ethnic ensembles are a must-wear to at least one of the pre or post-wedding celebrations. Not the one to follow rules, is it? You as a wedding guest can effortlessly make a bang-on desi statement, so give it a thought.

If you're ready for yet another desi girl game, check this outfit worn by Karisma Kapoor. You'll often see her dolled up in anarkalis and kurtas that are just too pretty. Let's get you to perfect your next look as a wedding guest. It's not always that a bright hue catches one's attention and goes on to have a huge moment. You can simply opt for a pastel ensemble and still look your fashionable self. The Dulhan Hum Le Jayenge shared two pictures of her on social media today that had her dressed in an ethnic attire from Neeru's. The U-neck anarkali kurta came with full sleeves and looked gorgeous with the gold embroidery and sequins that helped design the many detailed patterns.

This outfit didn't come with the conventional buttons, rather it swore by very charming flower-shaped buttons. Lolo had her sheer chiffon dupatta placed on one shoulder which also sat elegantly on her legs. It had a regal border with horizontal lines that had some intriguing thread work done. Her look was knitted neatly with gold jhumkas that looked so graceful with the broad flowers. The 47-year-old chose to let a necklace pass and left her neck bare, a right choice made to keep a look classy. Her brought bright red pout, kohl-rimmed eyes, and sleek hairdo tied into a low bun adorned with a gajra is just what we need to swear by a heavenly look.

Is this look a YAY or NAY?

