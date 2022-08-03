Karisma Kapoor's love for co-ordinated sets spreads charm in two fabulously chic rounds; Yay or Nay?

Looks like no outfit can hold a dear spot in our hearts like coordinated sets. Don't know whether it's the weather that wants us to ease into comfort or just live the lazy girl life with outfits. Want your roster to look full power chic? Chances are you've come to a sartorially cool place with references picked from Karisma Kapoor's social feed. There's no such thing as perfect we've all believed in this adage over the years but when we get something that is close to perfect, we're not here to let go of it.

Two lessons for you. Go monotone or play up with something gradient, here's how to find love at the earliest. The 48-year-old was pictured outside her parents' residence for a sumptuous biriyani lunch. She rocked a white ensemble that had a shirt with a collar, short sleeves, and a high-low hem. This was teamed with white pants which had striped work and it cropped right above her ankles. It had a comfy and roomy fit. Too white to handle, yeah? Give it a peppy spark and let it stand out with pink flats, black oversized sunnies, and a bag. You can officially both wear white and pink on Wednesdays and beyond now.

Now that you've felt spiffiest in white, let's get to the printed side. Seen here is a gradient grey combo with a textured shirt and flared pants set. Look at how effortlessly right it looks to style and wear. Lolo wore it with sunnies, sneakers, and her black shoulder bag.

Which look has your vote? Let us know in the comments below.

For more Fashion & Beauty updates, follow @pinkvillafashion

Also Read | Deepika Padukone, Janhvi Kapoor, Kiara Advani: 5 Divas who rocked 'colour of the now yellow' in kurta suits