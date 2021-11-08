Karisma Kapoor's Payal Khandwala silk kurta set is every desi girl's dream outfit: Yay or Nay?

The previous week went by commanded our undivided attention with Diwali that was in full swing all geared to dispel darkness just to leave sparkle and glamour behind. The takeaway: it had winning ensembles that can be your go-to pick for all traditional events. Karisma Kapoor's ensemble particularly transported us to a regal zone with the Payal Khandwala ensemble. You'll love it much and it looks too comfortable, gorgeous and everything in between.

Anybody who's obsessed with a great colour play wouldn't forget this ensemble for it'll become your favourite in no time. The Hum Saath Saath Hain actress showed us how to go all-out with Diva mode on Diwali night with Eshaa Amiin, a Celebrity stylist’s help. She picked out a handwoven silk kurta for Karisma. This close-neck kurta entailed a brocade detail at the side which also had the pocket at the same spot. The half-sleeved kurta made a statement already with its colour-blocking aesthetic, it showered extra charm with the pleats placed at the neckline and the zipper feature at the back.

The Rs.27,800 worth of kurta was teamed with grey silk palazzo pants. Gold hoop earrings, stacked gold bangles, and gold kolhapuris finished off her OOTN with accessories that looked impressive. Karisma’s middle-parted sleek hair was tied to a low ponytail and her makeup was well created with matte skin, bright red pout, tightlined eyes, and eyebrows filled in superb. And, this is how to get your festive look right.

