Karisma Kapoor's Sabyasachi black saree is a sheer pretty sight we can't get enough of: Yay or Nay?

No matter what style phase we enter, black is the hue that reigns time and again. It's everywhere and it's so eligible to cure any sort of a fashion blue. A fuss-free approach to dialing up your style is the right way ahead and so we fetched a reference from the books of a Bollywood starlet who always shows how to never elegance behind. Should you be looking to keep this gorgeous hue on lock, fans of sarees here's the one that belongs to the heavenly world.

Karisma Kapoor recently bagged an award that labeled her as the Face of Iconic Bollywood Hits to which she dressed up in an ethnic ensemble. This wonder creation by Sabyasachi Mukherjee has us impressed, when does his work ever not leave us wowed? Sheer sarees have always been big news, especially sheer black the one the ace designer designs. If a subtle style isn't your cup of happy tea, this saree that’s a great fit for a wedding reception can just lift your chicness. Some juicy detail: Deepika Padukone loves these as well and it turns out she's given a vote to the same designer's sarees.

The actress was styled by Ami Patel in this bedazzling number that featured a floral embroidered work done with black thread and a border that looked charming for it had sequins complementing it. This looked regal when clubbed with a sleeveless blouse that shimmered to a whole level of perfection. Putting all things glam together was her green teardrop earrings from Sabyasachi. Her hair was tied into a low bun laced with beautiful braids and her makeup was no less attractive. Just look at her eyeliner and the shiny satin finish pout.

