Kartik Aaryan looks SHARP & plays showstopper for Manish Malhotra at the opening of Lakme Fashion Week 2020

The actor, dripped in a glamorous Manish Malhotra number for the opening night of Lakme Fashion Week, won our hearts! Here's his full look and pieces from the collection we love.

If there is anybody who runs synonymous with fashion, style and glamour, it is Bollywood's favourite, Manish Malhotra.

The designer showcased his latest collection, Ruhaaniyat at the first-ever digital, season fluid edition of the fashion week.

This collection is a tribute to all of the artisans and craftsmen in India. The designer recently celebrated 15 years of his label.

The outfits in shades of dusky pink, grey, pistachio green and luxurious maroon, in the form of voluminous silhouettes, layering and detailed embroidery, had a vintage look to them. Started off in early 2019, this creation was inspired by the Mughal era and has taken almost two years to create. The collection consists of heavy dupattas, ghararas, heavy shawls in materials like muslin and velvet, to make for a luxurious look. With zari-woven borders in gold and silver and hand-crafted to perfection, it was all about glamour.

Kartik Aaryan in an opulent sherwani looked royal in the Manish Malhotra outfit. The creamy white sherwani featured opulent golden zari work on it. It fit him like a glove and his grown-out hair was styled stylishly in a nonchalant messy way. It also featured an unusual peter-pan type collar giving it a new look. His beard was trimmed neatly and added a scruffy feel to this opulent look. He topped this off with a heavy shawl with a thick, embellished border. He further accessorised his look with jewellery also by the designer which featured heavy stones and emeralds, that only gave his look an additional royal and expensive touch.

We thought Kartik looked royal in the designer's creation and love the out of the world glamour in his new collection.

What are your thoughts? Comment below and let us know.

