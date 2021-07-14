Kartik Aaryan powers up his 'Bad Boy' look for Daboo Ratnani's calendar in wild hair and black nail polish

The actor strikes a pose for the photographer's calendar for the third consecutive year. This year's photography takes the bar a notch higher with his wild look!

One of Bollywood's hottest men, who has one of the biggest fanbases in the industry that has his back through thick and thin, has to be Kartik Aaryan. The heart-throb has made his mark in the industry not just with his good looks and excellent screen presence, but his charming personality as well.

When the Pati Patni Aur Woh star experiments with a new look, it instantly becomes a trend with girls fawning over it and boys recreating the look in their way. So it is only safe to say that the actor's latest look for Daboo Ratnani's annual calendar shoot is sure to cause quite a stir!

Kartik Aaryan looks like the ultimate bad boy with his long hair styled in a messy, wild way, covering up half his face. Apart from his tresses, a perfectly groomed stubble and a peek at his soulful eyes set hearts fluttering!

For the shoot, the Love Aaj Kal actor kept it simple in a classic white tee and a faux fur black coat. Layered beaded necklaces accessorised this classic look. What set him apart though, was not just the experimental nature of Kartik's outfit but also the fact that he sported black nail polish on two of his fingers showing us that no look is too edgy for him. He called this the "Number 1 shot".

This is the third time the actor is being featured on the photographer's calendar. The first time, he was featured on a bed with cats and the second feature saw three different looks of the diligent actor.

What are your thoughts on Kartik Aaryan's latest look from Daboo Ratnani's calendar shoot? Comment below and let us know.

Credits :daboo ratnani

