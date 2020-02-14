Kartik Aaryan's Love Aaj Kal promotional wardrobe was all things eccentric with an edgy and funky spin

The actor promoted his film, Love Aaj Kal that hit screens today with multiples colourful looks. Check them out!

Kartik Aaryan is on a roll! The actor's latest film Love Aaj Kal where he stars opposite rumoured girlfriend Sara Ali Khan, hits the silver screen today. The actor has also gone all out to promote his film all across the country. To promote Love Aaj Kal, Kartik Aaryan went all out and didn't hold back with his outfits. Funky prints, splash of colours in the form of tie-dye outfits and loads of bomber jackets ensured he looked dapper and made statements with all his looks. Check them out!

Kartik, who plays Veer in the film, sported everything young boys would wear. Case in point is this monochrome look. Black jeans, a matching denim jacket and a black tee paired with white sneakers spell cool like no other!

For his next promotional look for Love Aaj Kal, Kartik Aaryan went with a funkier outfit. Jogger pants with black random prints paired with a grey jumper and matching kicks ensured his style was on point.

With his next look, Kartik Aaryan seemed to take inspiration from his Love Aaj Kal co-star Sara Ali Khan. He picked out a button-down shirt with colourful polka dot prints on it, left the few buttons on top open to show off his toned chest and paired it with blue denims. Black boots and sunnies completed the actor's look.

Kartik Aaryan also tried to experiment with patterns and colours with his next look. The Love Aaj Kal actor picked out a black jumper with colourful rainbow colours on it in patches. Paired with distressed grey denims and comfortable grey sneakers with a touch of red, he also opted for glasses to complete his nerdy look.

To keep warm when the temperature dropped, Kartik Aaryan layered up in a simple high-low hem tee and jogger pants. He topped it off with a black jacket that featured blue checks on it and black boots to complete his fun look.

For his last look, the Love Aaj Kal actor picked out a graphic tee and paired it with simple jeans. A monochrome bomber jacket and suede boots completed his funky look.

What are your thoughts on Kartik Aaryan's looks for the promotions of Love Aaj Kal? Comment below and let us know.

