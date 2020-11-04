Karva Chauth 2020: Deepika Padukone shows you 3 easy ways to reuse your old wedding lehenga in style

Reuse your old wedding lehenga and style it right, this Karva Chauth. Check it out

Karva Chauth is the day Indian women fast for the long life of their partners. On this auspicious festival, every woman dresses up in traditional clothing to celebrate love! Now, what better day than Karva Chauth to go back in time and let your wedding lehenga shine? We know that when it comes to reusing your wedding lehenga, it’s almost impossible to wear it in the same way you did during the ceremony. So, here are a few easy ways you can reuse it without going OTT and still slaying it in style!

The classic lehenga-shirt combo!

This one is literally our pick for the last minute Karva Chauth outfit. This little hack will let your ghagra shine like a star that it is while the shirt will add a bit of modernity to the look. As an added bonus, you can even use this time to steal your husband’s shirt. Don’t forget to accessorise it right for a gorgeous look!

Re-use your blouse like a diva

We know how heavily beaded wedding lehenga blouses are, you can totally reuse it with a plain saree and let the blouse have its moment. This is a great way to get a whole new outfit from just a piece of your wedding lehenga. Even with a simple saree over it, you can totally steal the show!

Let your dupatta do the talking

The last and the only piece left of your wedding lehenga is your dupatta and trust us when we say that it’s enough to make a statement! The dupatta can be paired with a subtle coloured Anarkali or kurta set and with the right amount of accessories, it’s enough to steal the show. Make sure to keep the rest of your look simple and elegant with a touch of tradition!

Pro tip: Make sure to use a contrasting shade of clothing like a white saree or anarkali so that your wedding lehenga elements shine!

What are your thoughts about it? Let us know in the comments section below.

For more Fashion & Beauty updates: Follow @pinkvillafashion

Also Read: Alia Bhatt to Deepika Padukone: ALL the last minute Karva Chauth outfit inspiration you need

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :instagram

Share your comment ×