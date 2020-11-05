Karwa Chauth 2020: Priyanka Chopra, Shilpa Shetty to Kajol: ALL the ladies who looked GLAM for the festival

It was a long day of fasting for the star wives and leading ladies of Bollywood. But they sure looked their glamorous best while doing it! Take a look at who wore what for the grand festival yesterday.

Karwa Chauth is a festival celebrated by Hindus, where wives fast for the long and healthy lives of their husbands. They then look at the moon and break their fast after the day. On this day, the ladies also dress up primarily in a bright red shade and look their grandest best in while decking up for the festival. Here is a rundown of all the divas and what they wore on the auspicious occasion.

Jonas

Celebrating her second Karwa Chauth with husband Nick Jonas, PeeCee was all decked up in a bright simple red chiffon saree with a statement spaghetti strap blouse. She accessorised her look well with a statemetn ring, gold bangles her mangalsutra and diamond earrings. A simple red lip and bindi completed her look as she looked happy, in love and content in hubby, Nick Jonas' arms.

Kajol Devgan

Kajol looked absolutely radiant in a bright red simple saree with a gold scalloped border. She styled this with a simple blouse that bore spaghetti golden embroidered straps. A gold necklace, matching earrings and bangles made for the perfect accessories to this look. A small red bindi, neutral lips and kohl-lined eyes completed Kajol's look.

Kundra

The actress was spotted in the city with her sargi looked radiant in a red saree with gold foil work on it. She styled this with a red blouse that bore a knotted style at the back and accessorised with a gold potli, pearl necklace solitaire earrings and chooda.

Sonali Bendre

The actress skipped out on red but opted for an equally bright rani pink kurta and dupatta set for Karwa Chauth yesterday. She took to her Twitter to share a picture of herself and her husband who picked out a simple stripe shirt for the festival.

The actress also looked her glamorous best in a bright red sharara set for Karwa Chauth yesterday. She took to her Instagram to share pictures of herself holding her sargi and looking radiant in her red outfit that bore a heavy gold border with a scalloped hem. A gold maang tikka, heavy earrings, bangles and a scarlet red lip completed her look for the festival.

Bipasha Basu

Also taking a break from bright reds, Bipasha Basu picked out a bright orange kurta with gold embroidery and embellishments all over it. A sheer duaptta, chudas, a red bindi and red lips completed her look. Her hair was styled in a poker-straight manner and gold jhumkis further accessorised her look.

Natasha Dalal

Keeping her first Karwa Chauth vrat for longtime boyfriend , Natasha kept it simple in a red lehenga. It came with a cold shoulder blouse and tassel hem and she further accessorised the look with bangles. Her hair was styled in a poker-straight manner and minimal makeup completed her look.

We are loving all the glamorous looks from yesterday. Which one is your favourite? Comment below and let us know.

Credits :instagram

