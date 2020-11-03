Karwa Chauth 2020: Katrina Kaif, Kareena Kapoor, Deepika Padukone: Celebrity blouse designs for the festival

From full-sleeve to backless to high neck blouses, celebrities seem to have a keen eye for different blouse designs. Take inspiration on what to sport with your lehenga or saree for the festival tomorrow!

Whether on-screen or off it, celebrities have always managed to bring their fashion A-game ahead. Films have often served as inspiration for our glamorous looks at weddings and other festivals. Only recently, have celebrities expand our fashion horizons with their choice of outfits for promotional events and elevated their glam game. Tomorrow being Karva Chauth, we are getting our favourite ethnic outfits out. But if you want to further elevate your look, all you need to do is switch up your blouse! Take a look at some popular styles Bollywood divas have sported.

Ruffle blouse

sported a contemporary yet elegant blouse style while walking the runway for ace designer Manish Malhotra. She picked out a simple black blouse with a plunging neckline that bore simple ruffles on her sleeves that looked subtly while also making a statement.

Bralette blouse

For a more experimental, edgy and modern look, nobody better to take inspiration from than Kareena Kapoor Khan. The simple bralette is all kinds off sexy and makes for an unusual yet experimental blouse design for younger girls and brides, keeping the Karva Chauth frat for the first time. Pair it with a statement sequin saree like Bebo did for a glamorous look.

Full sleeve blouse

For an elegant yet traditional look, there's nobody like to show you how its done! Pick out a full-sleeve blouse and complete your look with traditional bangles and a heavily embellished saree for the perfect traditional look.

Backless blouse

Want to try something new but not step out of your comfort zone? Take inspiration from Karisma Kapoor's blouse style. The diva sported backless blouse with her simple elegant red saree for an event. With a large cut out to show off her toned back, this blouse style is perfect to keep the traditionalist alive while still experimenting with a look!

Strapless blouse

All of the above ideas not experimental enough for you? Kriti Sanon's strapless blouse is to your rescue! For a more retro look and raise the temperature, pick out a strapless blouse that you can knot up at the back like Kriti Sanon's number. Top this off with a silk saree like she did, to still keep things traditional!

High neck blouse

One of the most elegant blouse designs that never seems to go out of style, is the high neck blouse. It makes for a contemporary look while also keeping things covered and can be paired with both, lehengas and sarees! Take cue from 's high neck blouse on how to do the style right!

Which of these Bollywood blouse designs is your favourite? Comment below and let us know.

