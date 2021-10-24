Karwa Chauth 2021: Katrina Kaif, Alia Bhatt to Sara Ali Khan: 6 Celeb approved trendy red outfits for tonight

An event almost every Hindu girl celebrates once she's married is Karwa Chauth. The festival is celebrated as women fast the entire day to pray for the long lives of their husbands and only break the fast after looking at the moon. It is also a day of dressing up, primarily in red and looking one's glamorous best in ethnic outfits. Need some last-minute inspiration on how to upgrade your look today? We have you covered!

Katrina Kaif

Known for her love for reds, Katrina always manages to make a statement in her unusual outfits. We fell head-over-heels in love with her half saree outfit which involved statement sharara pants, a red blouse and the dupatta used as a drape over the outfit. Poker-straight glossy hair completed the actress' look.

Alia Bhatt

If you want to wear a saree today, give it a millennial upgrade by opting for a floral organza number as Alia Bhatt did. Her sheer organza saree featured minimal hand-painted botanical prints on it. She wore this over a simple red blouse and opted for minimal, clean makeup and her centre-parted hair styled into easy waves.

Sara Ali Khan

Want to give your traditional saree a twist? Take cues from Sara Ali Khan's half saree. She draped her Monisha Jaising number over a pair of metallic gold pants and a full-sleeve blouse. Not sticking to the traditional route, her saree was a deeper, burgundy-hued piece that made for a bold look.

Deepika Padukone

The queen of sarees and desi looks, Deepika Padukone too gave us an unconventional look in a pleated red saree. We love how she styled the outfit over a halter-neck blouse and accessorised the look with strings of pearls. A simple ponytail and smokey eyes ought to complete this look.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan

We think every desi look of the Bachchan bahu's is worth bookmarking. When she stepped out in a gorgeous red sharara set by Manish Malhotra, we were floored! Her red kurta bore glamorous gold embroidery and zardozi work all over it and she paired this with flared sharara pants. Poker-straight glossy hair, smokey eyes and glossy red lips completed her look.

Karisma Kapoor

Taking the unconventional route, KK raised the glam factor high in a Ritika Mirchandani sharara set that came with a short, full-sleeve kurta. Her outfit is perfect for new brides to sport this Karwa Chauth as it was every bit millennial with shoulder pads on her kurta, that flattered her slim silhouette. Deep red lips and her hair pulled back, completed this look.

How are you dressing up this Karwa Chauth? Which diva's red outfit did you like the most and are taking inspiration from? Comment below and let us know.

