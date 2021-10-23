Karwa Chauth 2021: Tara Sutaria to Alia Bhatt, 6 celeb approved hairstyles to look your best self

Karwa Chauth is a festival that falls 10 days after Dussehra where married women pray for the long life and well-being of their husbands by fasting. It is celebrated tomorrow and holds a significant place in Hindu Mythology. While women choose to don ethnic outfits to look as beautiful as the moon on this day, here are 6 hairstyles to try out with your traditional outfits. Hairstyles make or break a look and therefore it is very important to give your time and attention to it. Whether you have long or short hair, let these celebrities show you how to slay!

Tara Sutaria’s sleek bun

Tara Sutaria looked regal in her blush pink lehenga and she styled her middle-parted hair in a fuss-free sleek bun that went very well with her traditional look. She decorated her low bun with a line of fresh flowers and looked regal in it. Low buns are all rage now and it is super easy and comfortable to pull off!

Deepika Padukone’s front puff messy bun

While a messy bun is a common hairstyle that most of us rock all day, give it a glam twist like Deepika Padukone with a front puff. It elevates your face and compliments people with small and lean face types. You can also add on accessories to this chic hairstyle and slay your day effortlessly in style.

Shraddha Kapoor’s front braided ponytail

Shraddha Kapoor’s side braided high ponytail look is perfect for your first Karwa Chauth. It's super trendy and also gels well with all kinds of ethnic looks from sarees to sharara suits. Neatly french braid your hair on both the sides of the scalp and let it fall freely on the tightly tied high ponytail. This hairdo also ensures not to mess with your shoulder-grazing earrings and let you stay relaxed and stylish!

Alia Bhatt’s half-braided open hair

Messy hairdos are super chic and trendy. Alia Bhatt has opted for similar hairstyles several times, both in her traditional and modern outfits, for multiple events. After blow-drying your hair, pull out the set of hair right above your ears and fishtail braid it to the other end. Leave the rest of your fall freely in soft waves. It’s perfect for people with wavy and textured hair.

Kangana Ranaut’s braid band open hair

For Thalaivii promotion, Kangana Ranaut nailed a stunning Sabyasachi parrot green saree and what made it even better was her stylish hairdo. The actress styled her braided hair like a band and left the rest of her hair open in a sleek centre-parted style. This hairdo is perfect for people with short or medium length hair who wants to look elegant and classy.

Janhvi Kapoor’s braid-max hairstyle

Take cues from Janhvi Kapoor if you are obsessed with braided hairstyles. She styled her hair into a double braid with the front portion of her side-parted hair neatly styled into a braid, pulled forward and merged with her fishtail braid. Though it may look a little complex and time consuming to try out, it's for sure a winning look for your Karwa Chauth.

Which diva’s chic hairstyle would you try out tomorrow? Tell us in the comments below.

For more Fashion & Beauty updates, follow @pinkvillafashion

Also read Deepika Padukone to Katrina Kaif: 6 Celeb approved statement necklaces you can wear this Karwa Chauth