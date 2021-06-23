  1. Home
Kate Middleton adds a SPLASH of colour to her look with a salmon hued Chloe blazer to visit the Museum

Putting forth a relaxed look, the Duchess of Cambridge dressed down in jeans and a blazer.
3939 reads Mumbai Updated: June 23, 2021 04:54 pm
The Duchess of Cambridge, Kate Middleton made her way to the Natural History Museum yesterday. The 39-year-old met with school children at the wildlife garden and to learn about a new project that would be launching later in the year.

For this visit, the mother-of-three went solo, sans Prince William and picked out a casual look for the occasion. The Art History major looked stylish as she dressed down for the visit. Kate picked out a salmon-hued blazer from Chloe called the Coral Cargo blazer. She styled this with a pair of cropped jeans and a Ralph Lauren white vest top. The blazer certainly added a pop of colour and some character to this look with its gathered waist, oversized pockets and notched lapels.
Always stylish, Kate completed this look with white Veja trainers. She kept it simple with the accessories and picked out simple gold hoop earrings and a gold necklace.

For her makeup, Kate let her voluminous and bouncy locks do the talking. Her brunette hair was blow-dried to perfection and framed her face well. Pink lip gloss, a touch of blush and her dazzling smile completed the look.

We think the Duchess looked radiant in the bright outfit and gave us lessons on dressing down as well. We love how she didn't overdo it with the makeup and made sure her blazer only added to the glow of her natural look.

What are your thoughts on Kate Middleton's off-duty style? Love it or hate it? Comment below and let us know.

