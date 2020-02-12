Kate Middleton in Alexander McQueen and Ralph Lauren looks nothing short of regal and we are in awe of her

Kate Middleton’s fashion game has always been befitting for being the future Queen of England. This time she tries her hand at military-inspired fashion. Check it out!

The British Royal household has been making quite a few headlines since the beginning of this year. With Prince Harry and Meghan Markle stepping down as senior members of the royal family and settling in Canada with their son Archie, the news cycle circling around the royal family has been non-stop. Throughout everything, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have been performing their royal duties with aplomb. Yesterday, Kate Middleton joined her in-laws and Prince William for visiting the Defence Medical Rehabilitation Center in Leicestershire. The couple went on a tour of the facility, spoke with the patients about the site’s therapy services and even participated in a gym session.

For the royal visit, Kate Middleton opted for a navy blue military look. She wore a streamlined navy blue coat by her go-to brand, Alexander McQueen. The sharply tailored topper featured a pronounced collar, fitted sleeves and metallic buttons on the placket and peplum hem. She paired her long topper with a mid-length skirt by Alexander McQueen. The look falls in line with the prim and chic sensibilities of the future Queen of England. She topped off her look with a pair of black suede boots by Ralph Lauren and black gloves. The Duchess of Cambridge also carried a small black arm candy. For her glam look, as always she opted for minimal makeup and half up done hairdo.

What do you think about Kate Middleton in an outfit by Alexander McQueen? Comment below and let us know.

