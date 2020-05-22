Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle: 5 times the sisters in law dressed like each other 

Truth be told, their closets and styles aren't very different! Check out when they wore eerily similar outfits.

Comparisons are inevitable. Ever since Meghan Markle announced her engagement with Prince Harry, comparisons were drawn between her and Kate Middleton. Truth be told, the two have more than just Princes in common. They share a similar sense of style and fashion sensibilities, often sporting similar coloured outfits, similar patterns, prints and even hairstyles! Their styles though are unique and different with former Duchess of Sussex being more experimental thanks to her Hollywood roots, and the Duchess of Cambridge being more traditional.

Here are all the times the two wore similar outfits and carried them off well individually.

Tailored Grey Blazer

Both Meghan and Kate sported the fall-appropriate look in their own unique ways. While Kate opted for a black sweater, skinny jeans and boots, Markle went with a white shirt, skinny jeans and boots. And both topped off their look with a simple grey blazer and looked incredibly chic!

Black Watch

Tartan is a print both Meghan and Kate have shown a liking towards. Kate wore her Black Watch pattern fit-and-flare dress with stockings while Meghan topped off her all-black look with a comfortable yet casual coat.

Plaid

Chic and all things formal, another pattern the two seem to be fond of, is plaid. Kate topped off her red dress with a warm plaid coat back in 2017 while Meghan opted for an off-shoulder boat neck plaid jacket for a soft look.

The Black Dress

Both the Royal and former Royal prove that a black dress is never a bad idea. It is something that you can never go wrong with and they swear by it! While Kate picked out a black one with cut sleeves and a statement belt in 2016, Meghan went for a more formal version of it in an off-shoulder number with a plunging neckline. Both styled their looks with black heels and soft makeup!

The White Look

Like black, white is a staple shade that you can't go wrong with and both Meghan and Kate swear by it. Kate opted for an all-white look while carrying Princess Charlotte and Megahn topped off her green dress with a comfortable and luxurious white coat. Both the ladies picked out nude heels to compliment their looks.

Kate Middleton or Meghan Markle - Who's style do you like better and why? Let us know in the comment section below.

