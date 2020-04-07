Kate Middleton BROKE the Royal protocol 5 times with these fashion choices

The Queen and traditionalists don’t approve but that didn’t stop the Duchess of Cambridge!

When it comes to dressing up, for the British Royal family, it is quite a task. They have a number of rules, regulations and lists to follow and adhere to. Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle often comes under fire for not adhering to royal protocol when it comes to her outfits, but little do you know that Kate Middleton too has pushed boundaries multiple times and still continues to do so with many of her outfits!

While The Duchess of Cambridge does adhere to a number of protocols including picking out conservative silhouettes, not showing too much skin, nude finger nails and more, she has managed to break quite a few rules with her dressing.

Check out the five times Kate Middleton broke royal protocol with her outfit choices!

One thing the Queen of England does not approve of, is wedge heels. But Middleton has not let this stop herself from wearing them as she often wears them with maxi dresses and boho pieces on a regular basis!



While there is no written rule about the oclour of pantyhose, the traditional norm is that one sticks with a sheer or nude skin tone when sporting it. But Kate Middleton's colour of choice has always been black pantyhose and she sports it with style!

One of the many other things frowined upon when it comes to picking outfits, it off-shoulder silhouettes. Despite that, while in Poland, the mother-of-three sported a bright red maxi that she looked absolutely radiant in and that also bared her shoulders.

Another rule that Middleton seems to break regularly, is sporting a darker hue of nailpaint on her toe nails. Royals are expected to always wear lighter more nude-y tones on their nails and while Kate does adhere to it in a way - she sports nude polish on her hands, her toes are all about those dark shades.

When it comes to outfits, Kate usually sticks to the book and adheres to the traditional choices set. While we have never seen her in a mini dress, when the Duchess does pick dresses and skirts that end above the knee, it does turn the heads of traditionilists and they take note.

What are your thoughts on Kate’s ‘rebellious’ style? Let us know in the comment section below.

Self isolation is lonely, let's become companions for each other. Click here to share your lockdown stories anonymously and read what other's have shared.

Credits :Getty images

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Read More