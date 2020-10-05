Kate Middleton can't stop twinning with her kids: 6 Times the Duchess twinned with George, Charlotte, Louis

Turns out, Kate Middleton has been matching with her children for quite some time now! Take a look at the pictures we can't get over.

If there is one thing that mothers can't get enough of, it is decking up in the same colour outfits with their kids and twinning with them. Kate Middleton is no different and has proved time and again that she is just like every other doting mother out there. She and Prince William it seems, love twinning and coordinating colours with their children. From random events, international tours to perching themselves on the balcony, most times Princess Charlotte, Prince Louis and Prince George are in shades very similar to Kate's! Take a look at some of the most adorable twinning moments between the Duchess of Cambridge and her children.

For Prince Louis's christening, Kate Middleton picked out a lovely cream-coloured Alexander McQueen dress and accessorised with a beige hairband that matched with Prince Louis' cream outfit for the ceremony. Prince William on the other hand twinning with their other two children, Prince George and Princess Charlotte, in shades of blue.

While on international waters, Kate Middleton picked out a lovely lavender Emilia Wickstead dress and twinned with Princess Charlotte who she put in a lovely simple pink dress. She also dressed Prince George in a red and white striped number while Prince William stood out in a navy suit.

It was an endearing moment when the family showed up all in blue in another country. The Duchess picked out a Catherine Walker dress with nude heels while Prince William rocked a navy suit. Prince George and Princess Charlotte kept their looks minimal in blue and white.

At Pippa Middleton's wedding, Kate picked out a blush pink number by Alexander McQueen, looking every bit as royal in it. Princess Charlotte was dressed in a simple white dress and a sash around her waist that matched Kate's dress colour.

Not just Kate, Prince William too twinned with Princess Charlotte in the smallest way possible for another outing. While Kate picked out a Burgundy coat to match Charlotte's tights, Prince William chose a tie in the same shade, showing us how to twin like a family.

At the Queen's birthday, Kate picked out a pristine white dress and carried Princess Charlotte in her arms. To accessorise, The Duchess wore a hat that matched Charlotte's pink dress giving us yet another small but cute twinning moment.



Credits :Getty images

