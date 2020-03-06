Kate Middleton contrasts her cosy green looks with a comfortable coral sweater; Yay or Nay?

The Duchess of Cambridge kept it simple along with with comfortable looks for her Ireland visit with Prince William. Take a look!

Kate Middleton and Prince William are keeping busy on their tour in Ireland. The duo continued with their busy schedule during their trip. The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge seem to be having a blast, grinning from ear-to-ear along with each other during the entire trip. Keeping in mind the country, The Duchess of Cambridge has also been wearing green outfits.

Keeping up with the colour, for a day out in the city, Kate picked out a leaf green full-sleeve dress that was cropped below her knees. It featured a v-neck and white polka-dots on it. The Duchess accessorised her look with a black velvet belt with a golden buckle and black pointy-toe calf-length suede boots by Ralph Lauren.

Her hair was styled into her lose bouncy waves and just enough makeup with blush pink cheeks, filled-in brows, and enhanced eyes completed her first look for the day.

The Duchess of Cambridge then bundled up into an olive green coat by Alexander McQueen as she went to visit a pub in the city and also met with fans. The coat made for a cosy layer over her bright green dress and Ralph Lauren boots.

To play a game of ball, Kate Middleton then stepped on to a pitch in a bright orange-red cable-knit sweater and black skinny jeans. Her sweater was by British brand Really Wild and is made from classic wool and cashmere. Comfortable sneakers and gold hoop earrings completed her easy look and ensured she could run around the field and play ball.

All-in-all, we think the Duchess did good and we loved all her looks from her visit to Ireland. She picked the right outfits to wear for all the occasions and looked radiant as ever.

What are your thoughts on Kate's outfits? Love them or hate them? Comment below and let us know.

For more on Fashion and Beauty: follow @pinkvillafashion

Credits :getty images

Read More