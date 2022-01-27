Kate Middleton to Deepika Padukone: 6 ways to style your pleated skirt with sweaters to stay warm & stylish

A few years ago, pleated skirts were the coolest thing in fashion. In bright solid tone colours, bold and bright metallics to subtle hues, every celebrity sported her version of them. A simple and effective way to style them and look fashionable was to pair these mid-length skirts with sweaters. They ensured that the wearer not only look trendy but also keep warm and toasty in the ensemble.

Need some inspiration on styling your look during this cold wave? We have you covered!

Tamannaah Bhatia

The Baahubali actress did colour blocking right in a metallic blue knife-pleated skirt styled with a black cropped sweater with a tie at her waist. A pair of orange strappy heels added a blast of colour to this subtle look.

Kate Middleton

The Duchess of Cambridge is also a massive fan of the trend. She has time and again shown us how to style her pleated skirts with matching sweaters. A look we can't wait to recreate is this red pleated maxi skirt styled with a comfortable turtleneck sweater that was neatly tucked into her skirt. A pair of brown stiletto pumps rounded off this look perfectly.

Deepika Padukone

Doing monotone dressing right, Deepika Padukone also hopped on the sweater and pleated skirt bandwagon. The Gehraiyaan actress opted for a sparkly blue fitted full-sleeve sweater that was tucked neatly into a high-waisted pleated metallic blue skirt. Matching strappy blue stilettos and her hair styled into easy waves, completed the star's look.

Karisma Kapoor

Giving the trend her own spin, Lolo rocked a black pleated ankle-length skirt with a bright red and black striped sweater for a chic look. To save even her feet from the cold, she opted for a pair of stylish black boots and completed her look with bright red lips that matched her sweater.

Parineeti Chopra

To give your outfit a casual spin, take notes from Parineeti Chopra. The Girl on the Train actress sported a grey metallic pleated skirt that ended below her knees, with an untucked oversize snug sweater while promoting her film. A pair of black suede boots completed Pari's unusual and casual look.

Priyanka Chopra Jonas

Giving off an illusion that her outfit is a dress, PeeCee made for a glamorous look in a turtleneck silver fitted sweater paired with a matching shimmery silver pleated skirt and strappy stilettos. Her hair pulled back into a classic bun, filled-in brows and ruby red lips complemented this look well.

Sonam Kapoor Ahuja

Making for one of the most fashionable looks, Sonam Kapoor Ahuja too hopped on the bandwagon in a simple ink blue maxi pleated skirt styled with a matching blue turtleneck sweater. To save herself from the chills, the actress topped this off with a bright red pullover accessorised with an oxidised silver necklace and statement matching earrings. A pair of black boots completed this cosy yet stylish look.

Which diva's look is your favourite? Comment below and let us know.

