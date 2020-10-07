Kate Middleton does fall fashion right in Massimo Dutti & her favourite gold pendant with her children's names

The Duchess of Cambridge visited the University of Derby and talked to the students about mental health, giving us outfit inspiration for fall at the same time.

Kate Middleton made her way back to school yesterday! The Duchess of Cambridge made her way to the University of Derby, to talk to the students about mental health and how Covid-19 has impacted it.

She spoke to the first-year students, nursing students and sports society members about how their schoolwork has been affected by the pandemic and how the university has been supporting the student body, according to a press release.

For her public engagement, Kate was dressed according to the season and all bundled up. The Duchess picked out an oversized checkered coat by Massimo Dutti and paired it with a pastel powder blue sweater also by the same brand. She tucked this sweater into high-waisted black trousers and pointed-toe pumps with chunky heels. The mother-of-three also sported her current-favourite neckpiece with the initials of her three children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, engraved on it. Kate further accessorised her look with a floral face mask that she was seen sporting earlier.

The Duchess' visit to the university came just before World Mental Health Day which falls on October 10, as she and Prince William have been advocates of discussing mental health in the past years. This year, the duo even launched an initiative called Our Frontline, for health workers battling the pandemic.

