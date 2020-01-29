Kate Middleton in a Dolce and Gabbana outfit bails out on Princess Diana’s sapphire engagement ring

Kate Middleton served us with two major looks today but what caught our attention was the absence of Princess Diana’s famous sapphire ring. Take a look!

Catherine, The Duchess of Cambridge, is pretty open about her love for photography. This time, she is utilising her camera-friendly skills for yet another good cause, teaching the children at the Evelina London Children’s Hospital about photography. The art of capturing moments has been her long time passion, she usually snaps her husband, Prince William and their three children, George, Charlotte and Louise. Kate Middleton showed up at the hospital in her classic sophisticated style and opted out on wearing her mother-in-law, Princess Diana’s 12-carat Ceylon sapphire engagement ring which raised quite a few eyebrows.

Kate opted for a tweed outfit by the Italian fashion brand Dolce and Gabbana. The outfit comprised of a tweed jacket with notched lapels and flap pockets on both sides with a skirt of the same fabric. She also opted for a pair of black stockings and black chunky pumps. The duchess wore minimal makeup, peachy blush and perfectly done winged liner. She pulled back her hair in a wavy, bouncy hairdo. What raised eyebrows was the absence of her engagement ring which previously belonged to Princess Diana. Apparently, Kate Middleton was just following the rules. The hospital actually asks visitors to wear minimal jewellery as they have to thoroughly wash their hands before entering the treatment center. Whew!

The Duchess of Cambridge also surprised the staff members and children of the LEYF Stockwell Gardens nursery and pre-school by making an unannounced appearance where she also served breakfast. For the visit, she opted for a jet black denim and paired it with a creamish white blouse with lace detailing and roll up neck. She layered her outfit with a sharply tailored teal blue overcoat with notched lapels. Black ankle length boots with block heels completed her entire look. Kate wore minimal makeup and opted for the classic Kate Middleton blown out hair. She also sported her Ceylon sapphire oval shaped engagement ring. Well that’s a relief!

What do you think about Kate Middleton’s trademark sophisticated but not stuffy looks? Comment below and let us know.

For more on Fashion and Beauty, follow @pinkvillafashion

Read More