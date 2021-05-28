Kate Middleton effortlessly goes from Duchess to Diva with her 7 latest looks & we're taking notes

On the tour of Scotland, the Duchess of Cambridge wore multiple different outfits and seamlessly went from casual to formal. Take a look!

Always big on fashion, Kate Middleton is a pro at switching up her look from formal to casual, with minimum to no effort. All it takes is a great sense of style, some classic pieces and lots of confidence. Kate has mastered them all.

Currently in Scotland with Prince William, Kate Middleton gave us multiple different show-stopping looks!

For their final evening in Scotland, the Duchess of Cambridge picked out an outfit from her favourite designer - Catherine Walker. In a baby blue coat dress made from wool, she was the picture of grace and elegance. Her hair was styled in a half-up manner and she teamed this look with blue suede stilettos, a navy blue croc leather bag and the Queen's brooch with matching earrings. A gold pendant completed her minimal yet stylish look.

For a visit to the local high school, the former sportswoman kept it casual in a Ralph Lauren cable knit v-neck sweatshirt over black trousers and white tennis shoes. She accessorised this with a dainty gold necklace with the initials of her three children, George, Charlotte and Louis, proving she's a doting mom!

For her next outing with Prince William, Kate Middleton put forth a polished look in a polka-dot jumper beneath an emerald green Massimo Dutti blazer and black trousers. Her white sneakers were the Duchess' go-to for the entire trip!

The 39-year-old, mother of three sported a tartan double-breasted Marlborough Trench Coat which featured statement-making gold buttons in the front and a belt that matched her tartan coat. Below this, she wore a shimmery gold skirt and did colour blocking right by sporting emerald green suede Manolo Blahnik pumps and sapphire earrings.

During her visit, the Duchess also kept her promise and visited Mila Sneddon in a pink shirt dress. She styled this with tan pumps and a floral face mask.

Kate Middleton along with Prince William also returned to the University of St Andrews where they studied and met around 20 years ago! They looked happy and Kate kept her look casual but chic in a striped monochrome tee black pants and a black blazer. Her monochrome jumper was from Erdem and she picked out the blazer from Jade Holland Cooper. Veja trainers completed her look.

She also bundled up in a head-to-toe brown look and made for a stylish appearance in a brown jumper, high-waisted brown trousers and a long brown coat. Matching suede heels and a tartan scarf completed the Duchess' head-to-toe monotone look.

