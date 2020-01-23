Kate Middleton experiments with prints in a leopard print skirt with gold necklace with her kids' initials

The Duchess of Cambridge opted for a chic look as she paid a touching tribute to her children by sporting their initials on her neckpiece.

The doting mother-of-three and Duchess of Cambridge, Kate Middleton is all in when it comes to her royal duties though she ensures to make a trendy and fashionable statement while doing so. Yesterday, Kate visited Cardiff where she bundled up in a tan trenchcoat over her outfit.

For the event, Kate picked out a simple black knit sweater to keep warm and tucked it into a leopard printed pleated maxi skirt by Zara. She topped this off with boots by Ralph Lauren and a Massimo Dutti cashmere coat in a tan colour. What stole the show though, was Kate's choice of accessories. She picked out a golden Daniella Draper necklace with a large flat coin as a pendant. Kate's version though featured the initials of her children on it! The neckpiece costing 1.070 pounds in gold was engraved with the letters G, L and C for her children Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis. Her blue diamond ring completed her accessories.

Her caramel-blonde hair was styled into her usual beach waves while her face was flushed in the cold weather. Filled-in brows, defined eyes, and pink matte lips completed her look.

We love how The Duchess paired an edgy print with something more classic, showing that she is open to experimenting with her looks. She looked fresh and carried out her outfit extremely well, we think. Her accessories were minimal and on point, making for a chic and classy look as she headed out.

What are your thoughts on Kate's look? Love it or hate it? Comment below and let us know.

Credits :getty images

