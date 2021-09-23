Kate Middleton gives inspiration on how to style blazers differently & do power dressing right

Kate Middleton's looks have never disappointed. The Duchess of Cambridge has always got the memo for the occasion and has picked outfits that are appropriate and she looks great in. The 39-year-old British royal stepped out for two events this month in looks that could be taken to both, casual as well as formal events.

The mother-of-three enjoyed the outdoors at Cumbria and opted for a casual yet functional stylish look. A plaid blazer with a belt thrown over a crew-neck sweater and black skinny jeans complete with brown hiking boots completed the Duchess' look. As always, her hair was perfectly styled into easy waves that framed her face well. A pair of minimal gold hoops and her wedding band were the only accessories she opted for.

Kate's makeup was kept simple with a flawless base, blush cheeks and winged liner to top off the basic everyday makeup look.

Earlier this month, the Duchess stepped out in yet another look that meant business. She wore a white crew-neck tee that was tucked neatly into a pair of navy blue trousers and secured with a matching belt. An off-white blazer completed her look.

Kate's accessories were on point as she opted for a mini handbag that matched her blazer, minima gold hoop earrings and black pumps rounded off her look well. Her glossy locks were blow-dried to perfection giving her hair ample volume, while her makeup was kept to a minimum with tinted cheeks, a flawless base and pink lips.

