Kate Middleton gives lessons on dressing down and rocks the season's HOTTEST jewellery trend

The Duchess of Cambridge stepped out yesterday to visit parents who have helped with family-focused initiatives during the Coronavirus pandemic. Kate Middleton shed her Royal avatar for the outing and kept it comfortable in a chic off-duty look and even sported an all-new accessory trend that has been a rage recently.

For the event, Kate dressed down in casual attire while meeting the parents at Battersea Park in London. For the occasion, she picked out a simple white Ralph Lauren top and styled it with mauve high-waist trousers. Her favourite white canvas sneakers by Superga matched with her top to make for a simple look. To accessorise, she picked out simple gold hoop earrings, a matching bracelet and a dainty gold necklace that was layered casually.

While her look was simple enough, we love how effortlessly Kate hopped on to the layered necklace bandwagon with the elegant piece that featured three charms engraved with the letters C, G and L and another layered piece by Spells of Love. The three letters are the initials of her three children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis whom she paid ode to through her lovely jewellery.

The rest of Kate's look was all about a minimal glam. Her short blonde streaked hair was styled into face-framing barrel waves while her makeup was simple with filled-in brows, liner and neutral lips to complete it.

